At 4:39 a.m., officers responded to North Hope Chapel Road and New Central Avenue after a vehicle struck a tree, Jackson Township police said.

The two victims were pronounced dead at 5:26 a.m., while the other three occupants, all teenagers, were transferred to a nearby hospital, police said.

The identity of the victims has not been released, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

