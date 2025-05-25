Third Victim Dies Following Jackson Fiery Crash With Deer, Others Critical: Police

The vehicle was heading north on North Hope Chapel Road when it struck a deer at approximately 4:39 a.m., Jackson Police Chief Matthew Kunz said.

After the impact, the vehicle veered off the road and struck a large tree near New Central Avenue, the chief said. A fire broke out in the damaged engine compartment and quickly spread, engulfing the vehicle.

received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle had struck a tree on North Hope Chapel Road, near New Central Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames with four people trapped inside. One person had managed to escape and was found lying nearby, police said.

Officers forced entry into the burning vehicle and rescued two of the four people still trapped inside. Despite their efforts, one occupant died from the impact, and another died in the fire that followed, officials said.

While police did not identify those killed, they are believed to have been teenagers. Yeshiva World News says that third victim, Rafael Faham, died on Friday.

The two surviving occupants remain hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Traffic Safety Officer David Dejesus at (732) 928-1111.

