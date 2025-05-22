Overcast 52°

Stab Wound To The Heart: Jackson Township Man Learns Fate

A 28-year-old Jackson man was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Wednesday, May 21 after he was convicted in February of fatally stabbing a man in the heart in 2020.

J'Shawn Cutler

J'Shawn Cutler

 Photo Credit: Ocean County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

On Friday, June 19, 2020, at 5 a.m., Jackson Township police found Isaiah Renouf, a 23-year-old Jackson resident on the floor of a Cannon Blvd. residence with a large wound to his chest, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Renouf was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, Billhimer said.

An investigation revealed J'Shawn Cutler stabbed Renouf, Billhimer said. He was apprehended that same day following a traffic stop in Lakewood, Billhimer said.

Cutler was convicted of aggravated manslaughter after a nearly month-long trial, Billhimer said. Cutler was also convicted of two weapons charges, Billhimer said.

