Stab Wound To The Heart: Jackson Township Man Learns Fate

On Friday, June 19, 2020, at 5 a.m., Jackson Township police found Isaiah Renouf, a 23-year-old Jackson resident on the floor of a Cannon Blvd. residence with a large wound to his chest, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Renouf was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, Billhimer said.

An investigation revealed J'Shawn Cutler stabbed Renouf, Billhimer said. He was apprehended that same day following a traffic stop in Lakewood, Billhimer said.

Cutler was convicted of aggravated manslaughter after a nearly month-long trial, Billhimer said. Cutler was also convicted of two weapons charges, Billhimer said.

