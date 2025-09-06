At approximately 11 a.m., Jackson Township police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired and an unresponsive female in the roadway at the Paragon Apartment Complex on Larsen Road, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Responding officers found the woman, later identified as Toraya Reid of Jackson, dead near the exit of the complex with multiple gunshot wounds, the prosecutor said. Additional officers saw a man — later identified as Shaquille Green, 29, of Jackson — running on North New Prospect Road. Green was taken into custody without incident and brought to Jackson Township Police Headquarters, Billhimer said.

A joint investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Jackson Township Police Department, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit identified Green — who had been in a dating relationship with Reid — as the shooter, Billhimer said.

Green was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jackson and receive free news updates.