New Wawa In Jackson Township Hosting Grand Opening: Here's What To Know

The new Wawa will be open at 584 Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson Township on Thursday, June 12, the company said in a news release.

A countdown celebration will start at 7:45 a.m. before the store officially opens at 8 a.m. A grand opening ceremony will then be held at 8:30 a.m.

The first 100 customers will get free "Popping Bubbles & Positivity" t-shirts. After a ribbon cutting, the store will host a "Hoagies for Heroes" sandwich-building competition between police officers and firefighters.

According to data company ScrapeHero, Wawa has roughly 1,125 locations, including about 294 in New Jersey.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jackson and receive free news updates.