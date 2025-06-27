Motorcyclist Who Fled Traffic Stop Remains At Large: Jackson Twp PD

On Saturday, June 21, officers observed a motorcyclist traveling less than one car length away from the rear bumper of a second vehicle, Jackson Township police said. The motorcycle was traveling without an affixed New Jersey registration plate, police said.

Officers attempted to stop the motorcycle on East Veterans Highway, police said. The rider slowed and pulled to the right before rapidly accelerating back onto the roadway, traveling at a high rate of speed toward Lakewood, police said.

The ongoing investigation revealed that the motorcyclist turned right onto Whitesville Road traveling toward Toms River, police said. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the rider may live in the Toms River area and goes by “Joe”, police said.

The suspect was operating a dark color sport bike, and was dressed in grey sweatpants, a black jacket, and a backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to email police at Mjamison@jacksontwpnj.net or contact police at 732-928-1111.

