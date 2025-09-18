Motorcyclist At Large After Nearly Striking Cop: Jackson Twp PD (Video)

On Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 11:34 a.m., an officer observed a motorcycle traveling on Frank Applegate Road, going 52 mph, 12 miles over the posted speed limit of 40 mph, Jackson Township Police said.

The officer walked into the operator's lane of travel while raising his hand signaling the motorcyclist to stop and pull over to the left side of the road, police said.

The motorcyclist initially slowed down, but then shook his head no, revved up the motorcycle and continued in the opposite lane of travel, nearly striking the officer, police said.

The motorcyclist is described as a white man, who was wearing a blue helmet, sleeveless shirt, carrying a black backpack, police said. He has a tattoo on his right upper arm, police said. The 2018-2020 Yamaha motorcycle has a blue gas tank, with a small black or gray fairing, police said. The motorcycle has a loud exhaust, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 732-928-1111. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jackson and receive free news updates.