Michael Quartarone, Jackson Dad To 4 Daughters, Dies Weeks After 49th Birthday

Quartarone had recently celebrated his birthday on Sunday, June 22.

"Mike was a devoted man who would do anything for his family," Bella Quartarone, who organized the fundraiser, wrote. "The kind of person who would give the shirt off his back without a second thought. He was deeply loved by everyone who knew him."

Quartarone was the sole caregiver and provider for his four daughters: Amber, 24, Bella, 21, Elianna, 12 and Gia, 10. As of Tuesday, July 8, more than $21,000 has been raised.

"He worked tirelessly to protect them, provide for them, and ensure they were always safe, supported, and surrounded by love," Bella wrote. "His dedication as a father was unwavering."

Quartarone was the type of father who attended every school event, dance performance and softball game.

"Always present, always involved, always putting them first. His love and commitment to his girls was evident in everything he did," Bella wrote. "There was nothing he loved more than his girls and nothing more important to him than their safety and wellbeing."

To view the fundraiser, click here. Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jackson and receive free news updates.