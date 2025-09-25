Mayor Michael Reina announced his resignation earlier this week, having led the township for more than 17 years. His resignation will take effect Wednesday, Oct. 1.

"I have greatly appreciated the opportunity to serve the people of Jackson and be a part of such a supportive and dynamic Administration over the last 17 plus years," Reina, who was first appointed mayor in 2008, said in a letter announcing his resignation. "I have been extremely fortunate to have worked alongside the outstanding employees and volunteers of Jackson Township throughout my tenure, for which I have to say, a better team I could not have found. Moreover, I am truly humbled to have had the ongoing support of the residents of Jackson for all those years as well."

Reina, who works as bridge department director for Ocean County, did not specifically site a reason for his resignation, but said it was in the best interest for him and his family. His term was set to expire next year.

An acting mayor will be appointed by the township council to serve out the remainder of Reina's term.

