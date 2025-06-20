Jackson Twp Man Admits To Breaking Into Estranged Wife’s House: Prosecutor

Manuel Fernandez pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and violating a protective order, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Per the terms of a plea agreement, he faces five years in prison, Billhimer said.

On Friday, May 31 at 1:40 a.m., Jackson Township police responded to Buttonwood Drive after Fernandez illegally entered the residence, Billhimer said.

The woman who lived in the residence was Fernandez’s wife and had obtained a Temporary Restraining Order against him, Billhimer said.

Fernandez kicked down her bedroom door and assaulted her, Billhimer said. The woman was able to fight off Fernandez and called police, Billhimer said. Fernandez was taken into custody at the scene, Billhimer said.

