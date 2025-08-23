Fair 80°

Jackson Township Man, 34, Killed In Early Morning Crash: Police

A 34-year-old man was killed early Saturday, Aug. 23, in Jackson Township, authorities confirmed.

Photo Credit: Jackson Police Department
Cecilia Levine
Police were called to Metedeconk Trail at approximately 6:27 a.m., Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz said. The driver, a township resident, had struck a parked truck on the road, the chief said. The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Matthew Kalbach, who is the primary investigator. He can be reached at 732-928-1111, or via email at mkalbach@jacksontwpnj.net.

