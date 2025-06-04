Jackson Dad Dies After Routine Colonoscopy, Campaign Says

McGlynn was born in Brooklyn and graduated from Fairfield University, according to his obituary. He was a foreign exchange manager for Credit Suisse Bank prior to his retirement, his obituary reads.

McGlynn's employer converted him to a contractor, causing him to lose his disability insurance and soon after, he suffered a massive stroke, that left him unable to work, according to the fundraiser. As of Wednesday, June 4, the fundraiser has raised more than $15,000.

His family spent the last eight years doing everything possible to survive, Dianne DeFalco, who organized the fundraiser, wrote.

McGlynn is survived by his wife of 31 years, Eileen, his daughters, Caitlin and Regina, and his brothers, Martin and John, his obituary reads.

A funeral was held Wednesday, June 4, followed by a cremation, according to his obituary.

To view his obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

