Jackson Councilman Scott Sargent Dies After Open-Heart Surgery, 61

Born in Point Pleasant, Sargent lived in Jackson Township for 30 years, his obituary reads.

Dedicated to service, Sargent previously served in the Navy, before becoming a groundskeeper for the Jackson Township Department of Public Works for 20 years, according to his obituary. He was a member of the Republican Club, served on the Jackson Board of Education and was elected to the Town Council in 2022, his obituary reads.

"Saddened by the loss of a good friend and a man who stood by his convictions," Mayor Michael Reina said. "Staunch supporter of the Jackson school district's children and governed to the best of his ability. Jackson lost a good man and friend to all. Thoughts and prayers go out to his loving family."

In his free time, Sargent loved listening to music, spending time outdoors and most of all, being with his family, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia, his children, Andrew and Julia, his brothers, Ben, Jared, his sisters, Michelle, Pam and Dawn, his honorary daughter, Gabriella, and numerous other family members and friends, his obituary reads.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist the family with expenses. As of Wednesday, May 28, more than $12,000 has been raised.

A funeral gathering will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 30 at George Hassler Funeral Home with a funeral liturgy being held at 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Jackson.

To view his obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

