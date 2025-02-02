Firefighters Battle Massive Jackson House Fire For Hours

The fire broke out along Perrineville Road, in Station 56’s First Due area at approximately 4:45 p.m., prompting an immediate response. Assistant Chief 5610 arrived and transmitted a second alarm, bringing in additional resources from the Millstone Township Fire Department and other mutual aid partners to assist and cover Jackson’s firehouses.

Because the fire was located in a non-hydrant area, all of Jackson Township’s tanker trucks were deployed to the scene to provide a steady water supply, officials said.

Crews worked tirelessly for nearly four hours before successfully extinguishing the flames and returning to their firehouses.

The Jackson Fire Bureau, with assistance from Jackson Township Fire District No. 4, is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

