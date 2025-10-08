Cocaine, Meth: Two Arrested In Ocean County, Prosecutor Says

A three-month long investigation identified Joseph Broxmeyer, a 58-year-old Jackson resident and Tariki Foster, a 40-year-old Manchester resident as people who were distributing 12 oz. of methamphetamine and 300 grams of cocaine in Ocean County, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Strike Force team, collaborating with other agencies, established surveillance on Bronxmeyer as he drove his car through Toms River, Billhimer said. Detectives stopped Broxmeyer's vehicle and took him into custody without incident, Billhimer said.

The Ocean County Regional SWAT Team executed court-authorized search warrants on a storage facility in Brick Township and residences in Toms River and Jackson, Billhimer said. Law enforcement seized quantities of cocaine, meth, MDMA, drug paraphernalia, and $5,168 in cash, Billhimer said. Foster was taken into custody at the Toms River residence without incident, Billhimer said.

Broxmeyer and Foster were both hit with numerous charges of possession and possession with intent to distribute, Billhimer said.

