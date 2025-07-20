Built From The Ground Up, Jackson Restaurant The Edge Closes Doors

The Edge Restaurant & Bar, located at 109 North County Line Road in Jackson, has announced it is closing after years of serving the local community.

“After many incredible years, the time has come for us to say goodbye,” the restaurant shared in a message on Instagram last week. “To all of our amazing guests, thank you.”

“Your loyalty, memories, and smiles have meant the world to us. We are truly honored to have been a part of the Jackson community and your lives for so many years.”

The restaurant opened in 2019 and was owned by Phil and Louise Cornick, NJ Advance Media reports. The couple built the Frank Lloyd Wright-esque building from the ground up in a project that took several years, the outlet said.

Known for its warm atmosphere and upscale American fare, The Edge became a local favorite for family dinners, date nights, and celebrations of every kind.

Though the doors will close, the memories remain — etched in the hearts of longtime guests and staff.

“The memories, the laughter, and your loyalty will forever stay with us.”

No specific closing date was mentioned in the announcement.

