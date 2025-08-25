2,450 Doses Of Heroin, 43 Grams Of Cocaine: Two Arrested In Jackson, Prosecutors Say

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, detectives began surveilling Seption Diggs, 30, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said, observing him meeting with Ahmia Tillery, 26, and enter her vehicle as a passenger.

Diggs and Tillery traveled from Trenton to Jackson Township, where they were stopped by Jackson Township police and taken into custody, Billhimer said.

A search of Tillery's vehicle led to the seizure of 2,450 individual doses of heroin and 43 grams of cocaine, Billhimer said.

Diggs and Tillery were both hit with numerous drug charges, Billhimer said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Jackson and receive free news updates.