16-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Crash: Jackson Twp PD

A 16-year-old was killed in a crash in Jackson Township Wednesday, Oct. 8, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Jackson Police Department
At 5:55 p.m., Jackson Township police responded to East Veterans Highway and West Lake Court after a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck, operated by an 18-year-old woman, crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a 2009 Nissan Altima, driven by a 16-year-old boy, head-on, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

The 16-year-old, who has not been identified, was transported to Monmouth Medical Center-Southern Campus in Lakewood where he succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash, Billhimer said.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were hospitalized with minor injuries, Billhimer said.

The crash remains under investigation, Billhimer said.

