Nearly 24-Hour Standoff Ends With Barricaded Man Apprehended In Irvington: Prosecutor

At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, Irvington police responded to the 300 block of Nesbit Terrace on a report of an armed person and encountered Karim Brunson, who proceeded to barricade himself in the residence, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II and Irvington Public Safety Director Tracy Bowers said.

Irvington officers secured the area and received assistance from the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Team, Stephen and Bowers said. Trained negotiators from the Sheriff’s Office negotiated with Brunson throughout the night.

While authorities negotiated with Brunson, officers from Irvington and the Sheriff’s Office were able to successfully evacuate residents from the immediate area, Stephens and Bowers said. The residents were temporarily relocated with the assistance of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Victim Witness Advocacy Unit, Stephens and Bowers said.

As the standoff continued, the Newark Police Department's Emergency Response Team provided assistance, Stephens and Bowers said. The standoff finally ended with Brunson being taken into custody, Stephens and Bowers said.

Brunson was charged with harassment and weapons possession and is being detained at the Essex County Correctional Facility, Stephen and Bowers said.

