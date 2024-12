Irvington police responded to 101 21st Street and found Sshanniyya Major, a 32-year-old East Orange woman unresponsive with multiple stab wounds, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. She was transported to University Hospital in Newark where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Denzel Dozier also faces weapons charges, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Irvington and receive free news updates.