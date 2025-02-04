Irvington Man Killed In Two-Car Crash In Edison: Prosecutor

At 12:07 a.m., officers responded to Route 1 and Grandview Avenue and discovered a two-car crash between a Mitsubishi driven by Makiano Francois and a Ford Explorer driven by a 48-year-old Brooklyn man, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department said.

Francois was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The Brooklyn man was hospitalized with minor injuries, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

