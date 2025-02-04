Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 48°

Irvington Man Killed In Two-Car Crash In Edison: Prosecutor

 A 36-year-old Irvington man was killed in a two-car crash in Edison on the early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 4, authorities said.

Photo Credit: Edison Township Police Department Facebook
At 12:07 a.m., officers responded to Route 1 and Grandview Avenue and discovered a two-car crash between a Mitsubishi driven by Makiano Francois and a Ford Explorer driven by a 48-year-old Brooklyn man, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department said.

Francois was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The Brooklyn man was hospitalized with minor injuries, authorities said. 

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said. 

