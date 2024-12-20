Irvington Man Charged In Newark Killing After Police Shootout: Prosecutor

Newark police were near 433 4th Ave. when they heard gunshots and rushed to the scene, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. During an arrest attempt, shots were exchanged between A-Jahada Amirah Bostwick and the officers, authorities said.

No one was injured in the exchange ,authorities said. Tyron Whitley was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Bostwick was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Whitley, attempted murder of a Newark police officer, and weapons charges.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Irvington and receive free news updates.