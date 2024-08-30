Irvington Man, 34, Found Lying In Union Township Roadway, Police Seek Hit-Run Pickup

Officers responded to Stuyvesant Avenue and Pleasant Parkway on reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Thursday, Aug. 29 around 8:45 p.m., police said.

Officers arrived to find a 34-year-old Irvington man with serious injuries in the middle of the street. He was crossing the street when he was struck by what appears to be a Ford pickup truck that fled the scene on Stuyvesant towards Oakland Avenue, police said.

Officers tended to the injured man, who was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

"We are looking for what appears to be a Ford F150 extended cab pickup truck, no bed cover, chrome front bumper and two New Jersey license plates," police said. "There was no debris left at the scene, but the truck would have damage to the front bumper and hood area from the impact."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department email traffic Investigator Marco Novoa-Rios at mnovoarios@uniontownship.com or call dispatch at 908-851-5000.

