At 6 p.m., Newark police responded to 227 Brookdale Avenue after Ziyad Cook and a 17-year-old were shot, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Cook was pronounced dead hours later at University Hospital, authorities said. The condition of the 17-year-old is unknown.

Prosecutors declined to release the names of those involved, though Cook's death was confirmed by ABC 7 and the Irvington High School football team.

"Ziyad was a good student, very caring of his team mates & people around him and carried himself with maturity beyond his years," the team wrote on Instagram. "He had a bright future ahead of him. Rest in peace 33 🕊️💔 #LLZ33 #GoneTooSoon.

A vigil for Cook, a rising senior, was held in Irvington on Monday, June 30. Cook's mother, Ranessha Bell, was presented with his jersey, according to ABC7.

"Ziyad was a model student who went to class and everything you would envision a responsible, mature teenager would do going to high school. He did everything that was asked of him in class, he didn't have any issues here. Model student," Principal Farnel Mangan told ABC 7.

Superintendent April Vauss said Cook would be remembered for his "infectious smile and positive energy."

"His talent and determination made him a leader among his peers, and he was admired not only for his athletic prowess but also for his kindness and compassion towards others," Vauss said in a statement.

The shooting remains under investigation.

To read the ABC 7 story, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Irvington and receive free news updates.