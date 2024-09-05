Workers Find Man's Body On Conveyor Belt At Farmingdale Recycling Plant, Troopers Say

The body was found at the Republic Services recycling plant in Farmingdale on Wednesday, Sept. 4, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to the Railroad Avenue facility at around 2:42 p.m.

Investigators said Republic employees were sorting materials when they spotted the man's body on the conveyor belt.

Troopers said the man's identity hasn't been determined and the investigation remained ongoing.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

