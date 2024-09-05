Fair 62°

Workers Find Man's Body On Conveyor Belt At Farmingdale Recycling Plant, Troopers Say

A man's body was discovered on a conveyor belt at a recycling facility in Monmouth County, authorities said.

The Republic Services recycling plant in Farmingdale, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
The body was found at the Republic Services recycling plant in Farmingdale on Wednesday, Sept. 4, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to the Railroad Avenue facility at around 2:42 p.m.

Investigators said Republic employees were sorting materials when they spotted the man's body on the conveyor belt. 

Troopers said the man's identity hasn't been determined and the investigation remained ongoing.

