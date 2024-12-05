Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Howell Township Pedestrian Crash, Prosecutors Say

The crash happened near the intersection of US Route 9 and Lanes Mill Road at around 5:17 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Howell Township police responded to the scene and found a 45-year-old woman from Lakewood had been hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.

Investigators said a female driver was heading north in the left lane of Route 9 when the collision occurred. The driver stayed at the scene and the pedestrian was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No charges or summonses have been filed as of press time. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team, and Howell police were continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or the Howell Township Police Department at 732-938-4111.

