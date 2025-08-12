Woman Critical After Crashing Into Business In Howell: Prosecutor

At 9:52 a.m., Howell Township police responded to Route 547 near Oak Glen Road after a vehicle crashed into a building, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

A woman traveling southbound on Route 547 when she ran off the road to the righthand side, over a concrete median island, into a parking lot and into the side of a business, Santiago said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is in critical condition with numerous injuries, Santiago said.

The investigation is ongoing, Santiago said.

