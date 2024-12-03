Update: Pedestrian Identified In Deadly Howell Township Crash On Route 9

Frank Santomauro, 71, died in the Route 9 crash, a Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson said on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The wreck happened near Strickland Road on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Howell police responded to the scene just before 7:45 p.m. Officers found Santomauro and he was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

The 58-year-old Howell man who drove a 2016 Honda CR-V stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. No charges or summonses have been issued as of press time.

This was one of three deadly crashes in Monmouth County in less than 48 hours. According to state police data, there have been 48 people who have died in crashes in the county so far in 2024.

A little more than an hour after Santomauro's death, 55-year-old John Martin of Long Branch was killed while riding a bicycle in West Long Branch. Steve Goldman, 79, of Jackson Township, was driving when he died in Colts Neck at around 10:27 a.m. on December 2.

Anyone with information about the crash that killed Santomauro should call the county prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or the Howell Township Police Department at 732-938-4111.

