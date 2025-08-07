Salvador Cabellos Diaz is charged with murder in the first degree and multiple weapons offenses, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

On Thursday, June 5 at 6:45 a.m., Howell police responded to White Street and found Rolando Acte Mejia inside a parked car, dead from two gunshot wounds, Santiago said.

Juan Jesus Mejia Yanza, a 33-year-old Howell resident, was arrested in June and remains in custody, Santiago said.

Diaz remains in custody at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court, Santiago said.

