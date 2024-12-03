Fair 32°

SHARE

Route 9 Pedestrian Crash, Property Damage Closes All Lanes (Developing)

A stretch of Route 9 was closed Tuesday night, Dec. 3 due to a pedestrian crash with property damage, officials said.

Police car.

Police car.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened south of Lanes Mill Road in Howell around 9 p.m.

All lanes were closed as of press time.

to follow Daily Voice Howell-Farmingdale and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE