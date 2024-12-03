Route 9 Pedestrian Crash, Property Damage Closes All Lanes (Developing)

The crash happened south of Lanes Mill Road in Howell around 9 p.m.
All lanes were closed as of press time.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Howell-Farmingdale and receive free news updates.
A stretch of Route 9 was closed Tuesday night, Dec. 3 due to a pedestrian crash with property damage, officials said.
The crash happened south of Lanes Mill Road in Howell around 9 p.m.
All lanes were closed as of press time.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Howell-Farmingdale and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE