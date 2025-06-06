Rolando Acte Mejia, 36, of Howell, was found shot to death inside a car on White Street around 6:41 a.m. on Thursday, June 5, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Friday night.

Mejia was discovered in the driver’s seat, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Santiago said.

The incident remains under active investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and the Howell Township Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Howell Police Detective Vincent Bonner at 732-938-4111.

No arrests have been made as of Friday evening.

