At 4:51 a.m., Howell Township police responded to Route 9 and Strickland Road after a driver, who was traveling southbound in the right lane of Route 9, collided with the man, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

The man remains hospitalized with multiple injuries, Santiago said. The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with law enforcement officers, Santiago said.

