Father, 35, Identified As Man Found Dead At Farmingdale Recycling Plant: Troopers

Nicholas Holsten, 35, was found dead at the Republic Services recycling plant in Farmingdale on Wednesday, Sept. 4, a state police spokesperson said on Monday, Sept. 23.

Troopers responded to the Railroad Avenue facility at around 2:42 p.m. Investigators said Republic employees were sorting materials when they spotted Holsten's body on the conveyor belt.

A father of one son, Holsten was born in New Brunswick on Saturday, Aug. 12, 1989, according to his obituary from M. David DeMarco Funeral Home.

"Nick was known for his adventurous spirit and his sense of humor that always had everyone laughing," his obituary read. "He will be remembered for his silly personality, outrageous jokes, and his true love for drawing. Nick enjoyed making special drawings for those he loved."

The investigation into Holsten's death remained ongoing, troopers said.

