Poll What do you think of Farmingdale shutting commuter lots for the Ryder Cup? “Actually insane" — commuters should come first. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event, worth the hassle. Annoying, but not the end of the world. Submit Vote View Results Current Results What do you think of Farmingdale shutting commuter lots for the Ryder Cup? “Actually insane" — commuters should come first. 0%

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event, worth the hassle. 0%

Annoying, but not the end of the world. 0% Back to Vote

Commuters discovered flyers on their cars this week informing them that the Farmingdale LIRR parking lots will be closed from Thursday, Sept. 18, through Monday, Sept. 29, to accommodate the Ryder Cup.

The notice encouraged commuters to seek out alternate parking areas – specifically, municipal lots #3, #4, and #9 – within walking distance of the platform.

Village officials also encouraged people to “work remotely” during those times if possible.

The notice quickly sparked a firestorm of criticism on social media.

“[Expletive] you, village of Farmingdale,” commuter Christopher Herzberg, who pays $400 a year to park at the train station, wrote on the Farmingdale NY 11735 Facebook group. “They have some set of balls!”

Others quickly piled on, calling the move “ridiculous” and “a joke.”

“Sure I’ll just tell my boss I can’t get to work becuase the town of Farmingdale is cashing in for the Ryder Cup,” said one comment. “What a joke”

“The fact that they literally said ‘if you can work from home, do that’ is actually insane,” another wrote.

“That’s [expletive] up,” added another. “Permitted paying town people have to give up their spot for golf spectators.”

Village officials acknowledged the disruption in a statement, saying record crowds are expected for the international golf tournament. They announced a public meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. at Village Hall to explain the parking plan and answer questions.

The 45th Ryder Cup, one of golf’s most prestigious events, will be held at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale from Friday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 28.

The biennial competition pits top golfers from the United States against Europe and is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators each day.

What Do You Think? Should Farmingdale close commuter lots for the Ryder Cup? Sound off in our poll above.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Howell-Farmingdale and receive free news updates.