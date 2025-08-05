Dump Truck Hauling Asphalt Crashes Into Home: Howell PD

At 9:05 a.m., the crash occurred at Lakewood Farmingdale Road (Route 547) north of Oak Glen Road, Howell Township police said.

A 2015 Dodge minivan was traveling northbound on Route 547 when it crossed over the center line into the southbound lane of travel and struck a dump truck hauling over 25 tons of asphalt, police said.

The minivan then struck a 2004 Ford F350 pickup truck pulling a trailer, police said.

As the Dodge struck the dump truck, it tore off its front axle causing the truck driver to lose control, police said. The dump truck ran off the road and struck the front of the residence at 889 Route 547, police said.

The home was unoccupied at the time and currently not connected to electricity or gas, police said. Major structural damage to this residence occurred, resulting in a response from the Howell Township Building Department, police said.

The dump truck began leaking gas and Monmouth County Hazmat/Office of Emergency Management were called to the scene, police said.

The driver of the dump truck and driver of the Dodge minivan were both hospitalized, police said.

