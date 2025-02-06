Drug Dealer Sold Howell Victim Heroin, Meth That Killed Him: Prosecutor

On Friday, Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:44 p.m., Howell Township police found an adult male deceased on the floor of his bedroom at a residence on Westbrook Road, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

An investigation revealed Paul Clites had been communicating with the victim leading up to his death, later providing him with the drugs that killed him, Santiago said.

Clites was charged with strict liability for a drug-induced death, two counts of possession of heroin and methamphetamine, distribution of heroin and three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

Clites was recently extradited from Pennsylvania and is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Howell-Farmingdale and receive free news updates.