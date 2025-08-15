Fair 77°

Christine Suter Killed In Howell Car Crash: Prosecutor

A 45-year-old Howell woman has died days after she crashed her car into a building, authorities announced, Thursday, Aug. 14.

Sam Barron

On Sunday, Aug. 10, at 9:52 a.m., Howell Township police responded to Route 547 near Oak Glen Road for a vehicle into a building, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

Christine Suter was traveling southbound on Route 547 when she ran off the road to the righthand side, over a concrete median island, into a parking lot and into the side of a business, Santiago said.

Suter was taken to a nearby hospital and was originally listed in critical condition with numerous injuries, Santiago said.

The investigation is ongoing, Santiago said.

