The popular restaurant and bar in Asbury Park is opening another location in Howell at 5169 Route 9. An opening date has not been announced, but the gastropub said they expect to open late fall.

"Look forward to hosting the customers of Monmouth County and giving them a local spot to become family in," Asbury Ale House wrote on Facebook.

Commenters were thrilled that Asbury Ale House is coming to their community.

"This is wonderful," one commenter wrote. "Lots of luck. Welcome to Howell, looking forward to having a new place here."

"I love the Ale House in Asbury so I'm very excited to have one by me now," another commenter wrote.

"Love their food in Asbury," another commenter wrote. "Owners were awesome too! Can’t wait."

The original Asbury Ale House opened in 2015 in the historic Steinbach building at 531 Cookman Ave.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Howell-Farmingdale and receive free news updates.