Arrest Made In Howell Shooting: Prosecutor

Juan Jesus Mejia Yanza was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons offenses, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said on Saturday, June 14.

The charges stem from a fatal incident on Thursday, June 5, when police responded to White Street shortly before 6:45 a.m. on a report of a possibly deceased man.

Officers found Rolando Acte Mejia, 36, of Howell, dead inside a parked vehicle from two gunshot wounds, Santiago said.

An investigation led by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and Howell Police determined the shooting was an isolated incident. Authorities said there was no danger to the public.

Yanza was identified as a suspect and taken into custody without incident at his home. He remains held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, pending court proceedings.

The case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Howell Police Detective Vincent Bonner at 732-938-4111.

Despite the charges, Yanza is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Howell-Farmingdale and receive free news updates.