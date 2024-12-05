$50K Powerball Ticket Purchased At Farmingdale Convenience Store

The ticket matched four of the five white balls plus the Powerball in the drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 4, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release. It was sold at Welsh Farms on 33 West Main Street in Farmingdale.

The winning numbers were 1, 23, 25, 28, and 61. The Powerball was 13.

Another New Jersey lottery player also won $50,000 in the drawing. That ticket was sold at a convenience store in Linden.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday, Dec. 7 with an estimated jackpot of $260 million.

