Pennington's Jake Bongiovi, Wife Millie Bobby Brown Adopt Baby Girl

Brown, 21, is no stranger to adoption. She has more than 60 goats, dogs, and cats, she shared in an interview with "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper earlier this year.

Twenty-five of those are farm animals, including goats named after rappers, 23 dogs that live outside in a sanctuary she built for stray dogs, 10 dogs that live inside, and four cats.

Bongiovi and Brown, 20, tied the knot in May 2024 during an intimate ceremony with family and friends at Villa Cetinale in Italy. The couple’s engagement was announced in 2023, just over a year after they began dating.

Bongiovi, who graduated from Pennington High School in South Jersey, grew up in the public eye as the son of one of New Jersey’s most famous rockers. Brown has risen to international fame for her role as Eleven on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

