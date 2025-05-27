One Dead, Two Hurt In Route 31 Crash With Tractor Trailer: Hopewell Police

Police responded to North Route 31 between Titus Mill Road and Hopewell Pennington Road at approximately 12:07 p.m. for a serious motor vehicle crash, according to a press release from the Hopewell Township Police Department.

Investigators said a Honda Civic with three occupants left the southbound lane and struck the truck head-on.

All three sustained serious injuries from the crash and were transported to a nearby hospital by EMS, police said. One person ultimately succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash, and was later pronounced dead.

Emergency crews from Hopewell Valley Emergency Services, Pennington Fire Company, Hopewell Fire Company/EMS, Capital Health Paramedics, New Jersey State Police, and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office also responded.

The crash is under investigation by the Hopewell Township Police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Response Team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Ciosek of the Hopewell Township Police Department.

