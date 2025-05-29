Lenape HS Senior Killed In Route 31 Crash Weeks Before Graduation

“Our Lenape Family suffered a tragic loss today when one of our seniors was killed in an automobile accident,” Lenape High School Principal Tony Cattani said in a letter to parents. "Two of the student's friends, also members of the Class of 2025, were injured. Lenape High School and Lenape Regional High School District personnel are working closely with the Burlington County Crisis Response Team to provide our students, families, staff and community with counseling support to assist with the grieving process.”

Cattani did not identify the name of the student killed in the crash or the other students involved. Lemape's graduation ceremony is set to be held on Tuesday, June 17.

At 12:07 p.m., officers responded to North Route 31 between Titus Mill Road and Hopewell Pennington Road after a Honda Civic left the southbound lane and struck the truck head-on, police said.

The student was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

