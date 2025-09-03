Nest Cam Captures Mysterious Boom, Bright Light That Jolted Hopatcong Awake

Lauren Manning’s Nest camera caught the moment at 1:54 a.m. — a split-second burst of light followed by a deafening boom. She said the blast shook her entire Hopatcong house and woke her family from a dead sleep.

Within minutes, neighbors in the Sussex County borough were posting online that they, too, saw the light and heard the boom. Some described it as feeling like an explosion.

Hopatcong Police Capt. Michael O’Shea told NJ Advance Media that reports came in from several spots around town, but officers found no damage and nothing unusual after canvassing the area.

A spokesperson for Picatinny Arsenal, the U.S. Army research facility in Morris County, told the outlet it wasn’t from their operations. A National Weather Service spokesperson suggested it could have been a meteor shower — until NASA later told NJ Advance it wasn’t.

Daily Voice reached out to Hopatcong police for more information Wednesday, Sept. 3.

