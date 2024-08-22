NULL 50°

Pair Who Abandoned 4 Hairless Cats At Hopatcong Construction Business Sought By Police

Two people are at large after they abandoned four hairless cats in Hopatcong Township on the early morning of Thursday, Aug. 15, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Hopatcong Police Facebook
Sam Barron

The abandonment occurred on Sparta Road at 5:20 a.m., Hopatcong police said. The cats were abandoned in cardboard carriers at Lakeside Construction and required medical attention, police said.

Similar incidents involving the same individuals, carriers, and breed of cats had occurred at a Morris County Animal Shelter and a Sussex County Animal Shelter within the past week., police said. The individuals were seen driving a newer white Toyota Tundra, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects is asked to call the Hopatcong Police Department at 973-398-5000 or email our Humane Law Enforcement Officer at gdimatteo@hopatcongpolice.org.

