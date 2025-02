Hopatcong police said anyone with an ex who buys or sells illegal drugs or has outstanding warrants should call 973-398-5000 with their location.

"We’ll take care of the rest. We would LOVE to be their Valentine’s Day date this year," police said. "We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don’t blame you; it’s too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by."

