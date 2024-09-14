Driver Crossed Double Yellow Lines In Hopatcong Crash, Police Seek Help Tracking Them Down

The Hopatcong Police Department said the incident happened near 130 Dupont Ave. around 7:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

The vehicle was trying to pass another motorist when they crossed over the double yellow line and hit a moving car and three parked cars, the HPD said.

The involved vehicle is believed to be a blue sedan with heavy front-end damage and missing part of the passenger side front bumper. The car was last seen traveling down Dupont Avenue towards Crescent Road, police said.

Police are asking all residents of Dupont Avenue to check their cameras for a blue Mazda-type vehicle.

Anyone with details is urged to contact the Hopatcong Police Department at 973-398-5000 or email Officer Starnes at cstarnes@hopatcongpolice.org (anonymous tips are welcome).

