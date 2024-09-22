A Few Clouds 62°

Tesla Driver Suffering Medical Emergency Cuts Across Holmdel Roadway Hitting Car, Building: PD

Two drivers were injured Saturday morning, Sept. 21, when one, who had been suffering a medical emergency, cut across a Monmouth County roadway and struck another vehicle and an Italian grocer, police said.

At the scene Saturday, Sept. 21.

 Photo Credit: Holmdel Police
According to a Facebook post from Holmdel police, the Tesla was heading east on Main Street when it crossed the center line and struck a Honda Accord heading west around 10:30 a.m.

"The Tesla continued across the westbound lane and struck the building at 37 Main St.," police said.

 Photos show the Tesla into Il Mercato.

Police said that the driver suffered a medical emergency just before the crash. Both drivers were taken to Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

Il Mercato has been temporarily closed by the Township Construction Official pending a structural evaluation. The business penned the following post on Facebook following the crash:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Ptl. Maeve Cosgrove at 732-946-4400 ext. 18118.

