Tesla Driver Suffering Medical Emergency Cuts Across Holmdel Roadway Hitting Car, Building: PD

According to a Facebook post from Holmdel police, the Tesla was heading east on Main Street when it crossed the center line and struck a Honda Accord heading west around 10:30 a.m.

"The Tesla continued across the westbound lane and struck the building at 37 Main St.," police said.

Photos show the Tesla into Il Mercato.

Police said that the driver suffered a medical emergency just before the crash. Both drivers were taken to Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Il Mercato has been temporarily closed by the Township Construction Official pending a structural evaluation. The business penned the following post on Facebook following the crash:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Ptl. Maeve Cosgrove at 732-946-4400 ext. 18118.

