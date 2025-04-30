Rock Legends Return: The Doobie Brothers Hit The Road In 2025 With Classic Lineup And New Album

Now, in 2025, they’re hitting the road for the "Walk This Road" Tour, named after their upcoming studio album which is set to be released on June 6 and marks their first with Michael McDonald in over 40 years. The touring lineup reunites McDonald with original members Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons, along with longtime guitarist John McFee. It’s the closest fans have come to seeing the 1979 Doobie Brothers lineup live—missing only late drummer Keith Knudsen, who passed away in 2005.

Where to See the Doobie Brothers This Summer

Joining them on tour is the Coral Reefer Band, best known for their longtime work with Jimmy Buffett—bringing island vibes and a breezy, nostalgic energy to the stage.

It’s the perfect match for a band that’s always known how to mix things up. Formed in San Jose in 1970, the Doobie Brothers blended rock, R&B, country, and soul into a sound all their own. With classics like “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Long Train Runnin’,” and “Black Water,” they racked up four Grammys, sold over 40 million albums, and grooved their way into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster, StubHub, and Vivid Seats.

With a historic lineup, a new album, and decades of beloved hits, the 2025 tour is a must-see for Doobie Brothers fans new and old. Grab your tickets now before they sell out!

