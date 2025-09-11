At 4:32 p.m.. Nancy Johnston, a Wharton resident was operating a Subaru when she sustained a medical episode while exiting the parking lot in Holmdel and lost directional control of her vehicle, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The Subaru collided with a parked Ford Bronco and two pedestrians, Lebron said. As a result of the crash, Johnston sustained fatal injuries, and the two pedestrians sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

